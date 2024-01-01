https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183566Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for one section of a ceiling painted with trees and lattices by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183566View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 926 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2702 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2789 x 3613 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for one section of a ceiling painted with trees and lattices by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetMore