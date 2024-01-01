rawpixel
Deck of the Great Eastern, the Cable Trough, etc., 1866 by Robert Charles Dudley
Deck of the Great Eastern, the Cable Trough, etc., 1866 by Robert Charles Dudley

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9183573

Deck of the Great Eastern, the Cable Trough, etc., 1866 by Robert Charles Dudley

