https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183576Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWood Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183576View LicenseJPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1427 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1427 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1427 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1070 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1427 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1070 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2926 x 1631 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWood Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsMore