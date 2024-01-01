rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183620
Design fo the Allegory of the Arts by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre Gourdet
Design fo the Allegory of the Arts by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre Gourdet

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183620

View License

Design fo the Allegory of the Arts by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre Gourdet

