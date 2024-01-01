https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183637Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for one section of a ceiling painted in trompe l'oeil iron work with flowering vines and birds by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183637View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 915 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2669 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3575 x 2726 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for one section of a ceiling painted in trompe l'oeil iron work with flowering vines and birds by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetMore