rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183641
Perspectival study for one quadrant of a ceiling design including a trompe l'oeil balustrade
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Perspectival study for one quadrant of a ceiling design including a trompe l'oeil balustrade

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183641

View License

Perspectival study for one quadrant of a ceiling design including a trompe l'oeil balustrade

More