https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the decoration of a ceiling with strapwork and rinceauxOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183651View LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1993 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2509 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2631 x 3670 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the decoration of a ceiling with strapwork and rinceauxMore