rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183655
Extraordinary Express Across the Atlantic &ndash; Pilot Boat William J. Romer, Captain McGuire, Leaving for England February…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Extraordinary Express Across the Atlantic – Pilot Boat William J. Romer, Captain McGuire, Leaving for England February 9th, 1846, lithographed and published by Nathaniel Currier

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183655

View License

Extraordinary Express Across the Atlantic – Pilot Boat William J. Romer, Captain McGuire, Leaving for England February 9th, 1846, lithographed and published by Nathaniel Currier

More