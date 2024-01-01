https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183661Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a room with double doors decorated with garlands of fruit and flowers, scrolls, and lattice workOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183661View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 660 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1925 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3707 x 2039 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a room with double doors decorated with garlands of fruit and flowers, scrolls, and lattice workMore