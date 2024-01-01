https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183690Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVaulted Interior with Catalfalque, Coffin and Attendants by Robert MackrethOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183690View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 989 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2884 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3617 x 2980 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVaulted Interior with Catalfalque, Coffin and Attendants by Robert MackrethMore