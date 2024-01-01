https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183692Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a ceiling decorated with bands of oak leaves and a central panel of scrolls and rinceaux by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183692View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1036 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3020 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3685 x 3180 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a ceiling decorated with bands of oak leaves and a central panel of scrolls and rinceaux by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetMore