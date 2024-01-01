rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183734
Hanington's Dioramic Representation of the Great Fire in New York, Dec. 16 and 17, 1835. Now Exhibiting with Other Moving…
Hanington's Dioramic Representation of the Great Fire in New York, Dec. 16 and 17, 1835. Now Exhibiting with Other Moving Dioramic Scenes, at the American Museum Every Evening... by H. Sewell

Original public domain image from The MET

