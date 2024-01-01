rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183738
View of Lebanon, after an English Engraving and an Italianate motif of the Sabiner Mountains by Ernst Welker
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9183738

