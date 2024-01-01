https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183738Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of Lebanon, after an English Engraving and an Italianate motif of the Sabiner Mountains by Ernst WelkerOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183738View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 837 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2442 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3802 x 2653 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView of Lebanon, after an English Engraving and an Italianate motif of the Sabiner Mountains by Ernst WelkerMore