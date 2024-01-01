https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183759Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSudden Shower over Shin-Ōhashi Bridge and Atake (Ōhashi Atake no yūdachi), from the series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei) by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183759View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 788 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2300 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2515 x 3828 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSudden Shower over Shin-Ōhashi Bridge and Atake (Ōhashi Atake no yūdachi), from the series One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei) by Utagawa HiroshigeMore