rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183764
Clipper Ship "Red Jacket" &ndash; In the Ice off Cape Horn, on Her Passage from Australia, to Liverpool, August 1854 by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Clipper Ship "Red Jacket" – In the Ice off Cape Horn, on Her Passage from Australia, to Liverpool, August 1854 by Charles Parsons

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183764

View License

Clipper Ship "Red Jacket" – In the Ice off Cape Horn, on Her Passage from Australia, to Liverpool, August 1854 by Charles Parsons

More