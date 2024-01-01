https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183768Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKrishna Slays Bakasura, the Crane Demon: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)), IndiaOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183768View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 761 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2221 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3875 x 2459 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKrishna Slays Bakasura, the Crane Demon: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)), IndiaMore