rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183772
Krishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Krishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Orissa)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183772

View License

Krishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Orissa)

More