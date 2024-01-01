https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183786Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView, Looking Aft, from the Port Paddle Box of the Great Eastern, Showing the Trough for the Cable, etc. by Robert Charles DudleyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183786View LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2499 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1425 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3723 x 2652 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView, Looking Aft, from the Port Paddle Box of the Great Eastern, Showing the Trough for the Cable, etc. by Robert Charles DudleyMore