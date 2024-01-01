rawpixel
The Great Eastern Under Weigh, July 23rd, 1865: Escort and other Ships, H.M.S. Terrible, H.M.S. Sphinx, The Hawk and…
The Great Eastern Under Weigh, July 23rd, 1865: Escort and other Ships, H.M.S. Terrible, H.M.S. Sphinx, The Hawk and Revised: The Caroline by Robert Charles Dudley

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9183787

