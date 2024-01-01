rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183804
Girls Picking Green Leaves, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183804

View License

