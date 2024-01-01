https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183884Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Splendid Naval Triumph on the Mississippi, April 24th, 1862: Destruction of the Rebel Gunboats, Rams, and Iron Clad Batteries by the Union Fleet under Flag Officer Farragut, publisher Currier & IvesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9183884View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 951 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2774 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3806 x 3017 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Splendid Naval Triumph on the Mississippi, April 24th, 1862: Destruction of the Rebel Gunboats, Rams, and Iron Clad Batteries by the Union Fleet under Flag Officer Farragut, publisher Currier & IvesMore