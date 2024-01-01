rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183932
Life of William Ewart Gladstone, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Life of William Ewart Gladstone, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183932

View License

Life of William Ewart Gladstone, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.

More