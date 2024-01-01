rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183936
History of Sarah Bernhardt, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

History of Sarah Bernhardt, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigarettes

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183936

View License

History of Sarah Bernhardt, from the Histories of Poor Boys and Famous People series of booklets (N79) for Duke brand cigarettes

More