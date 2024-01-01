rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183942
Record of the Commemorative Tablet by Imperial Manufacture of the Great Buddha Temple of Longxing at Zhengding
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9183942

View License

