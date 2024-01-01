https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184041Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArmed Three-Master on the Open Sea Accompanied by a Galley, from the series Sailing VesselsOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184041View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 940 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2741 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2927 x 3737 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArmed Three-Master on the Open Sea Accompanied by a Galley, from the series Sailing VesselsMore