https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184082Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as Sakata Kintoki in the Play Raikō’s Four Intrepid Retainers in the Costume of the Night Watch (Shitennō tonoi no kisewata)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184082View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 552 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1611 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1758 x 3819 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as Sakata Kintoki in the Play Raikō’s Four Intrepid Retainers in the Costume of the Night Watch (Shitennō tonoi no kisewata)More