https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184115Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKrishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184115View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 885 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2582 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2845 x 3856 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKrishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)More