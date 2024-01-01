rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184115
Krishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Krishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184115

View License

Krishna and the Gopis Take Shelter from the Rain, India (Rajasthan, Jaipur)

More