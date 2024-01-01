rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184135
Plate 16: an elephant in center, his mahout standing to the right wearing an Oriental costume, another elephant to left in background, from 'Diversi capricci'

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184135

View License

