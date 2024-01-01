rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184141
Hanuman before Rama and Lakshmana: Folio from the dispersed &ldquo;Mankot" Ramayana series, India, Punjab Hills, kingdom of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hanuman before Rama and Lakshmana: Folio from the dispersed “Mankot" Ramayana series, India, Punjab Hills, kingdom of Mankot

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184141

View License

Hanuman before Rama and Lakshmana: Folio from the dispersed “Mankot" Ramayana series, India, Punjab Hills, kingdom of Mankot

More