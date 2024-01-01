https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184141Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHanuman before Rama and Lakshmana: Folio from the dispersed “Mankot" Ramayana series, India, Punjab Hills, kingdom of MankotOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184141View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 812 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2369 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3879 x 2626 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHanuman before Rama and Lakshmana: Folio from the dispersed “Mankot" Ramayana series, India, Punjab Hills, kingdom of MankotMore