https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184161Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy for the Wife and Daughters of Brutus (recto); Study of a Male Nude (verso) by Jacques Louis DavidOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184161View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1005 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2895 x 3457 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStudy for the Wife and Daughters of Brutus (recto); Study of a Male Nude (verso) by Jacques Louis DavidMore