https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184164
God the Father Surrounded by Angels and the Four Animals, Symbols of the Evangelists, Anonymous, German, 18th century
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9184164

