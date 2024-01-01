rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184171
The Monkey Leader Angada Steals Ravana's Crown from His Fortress: Folio from the Siege of Lanka series, attributed to Manaku
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Monkey Leader Angada Steals Ravana's Crown from His Fortress: Folio from the Siege of Lanka series, attributed to Manaku

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184171

View License

The Monkey Leader Angada Steals Ravana's Crown from His Fortress: Folio from the Siege of Lanka series, attributed to Manaku

More