https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184204Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Triumph of the Church: Ecclesia Presented with the Doctrines, Seated in a Chariot Attended by the Four Doctors of the Church by Otto van VeenOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184204View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 824 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2403 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3927 x 2696 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Triumph of the Church: Ecclesia Presented with the Doctrines, Seated in a Chariot Attended by the Four Doctors of the Church by Otto van VeenMore