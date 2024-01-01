rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184204
The Triumph of the Church: Ecclesia Presented with the Doctrines, Seated in a Chariot Attended by the Four Doctors of the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Triumph of the Church: Ecclesia Presented with the Doctrines, Seated in a Chariot Attended by the Four Doctors of the Church by Otto van Veen

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184204

View License

The Triumph of the Church: Ecclesia Presented with the Doctrines, Seated in a Chariot Attended by the Four Doctors of the Church by Otto van Veen

More