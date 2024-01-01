https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184286Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of Twenty-Three Sheets of Drawings of Glassware (Mirrors, Chandeliers, Goblets, etc.)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184286View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 903 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2634 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2705 x 3595 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOne of Twenty-Three Sheets of Drawings of Glassware (Mirrors, Chandeliers, Goblets, etc.)More