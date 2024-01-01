https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184318Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudies for the Libyan Sibyl (recto); Studies for the Libyan Sibyl and a small Sketch for a Seated Figure (verso) by Michelangelo BuonarrotiOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184318View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 885 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2581 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2661 x 3609 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStudies for the Libyan Sibyl (recto); Studies for the Libyan Sibyl and a small Sketch for a Seated Figure (verso) by Michelangelo BuonarrotiMore