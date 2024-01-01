https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184331Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCostume Design for a Cavalier (?) in Blue and Burgundy with Feathered Cap and SwordOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184331View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 922 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2688 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2899 x 3775 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCostume Design for a Cavalier (?) in Blue and Burgundy with Feathered Cap and SwordMore