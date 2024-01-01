https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184342Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElevation of Reims Cathedral with the Royal Box for the Coronation of Louis XVIIIOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184342View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1067 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3113 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3558 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadElevation of Reims Cathedral with the Royal Box for the Coronation of Louis XVIIIMore