rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184369
Drawing of Sasanian rock relief: Ardashir I (r. A.D. 224-241) and the Zoroastrian divinity Ohrmazd Ahura Mazda at Naqsh-i…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Drawing of Sasanian rock relief: Ardashir I (r. A.D. 224-241) and the Zoroastrian divinity Ohrmazd Ahura Mazda at Naqsh-i Rustam, southern Iran by Lutf-'Ali Shirazi

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184369

View License

Drawing of Sasanian rock relief: Ardashir I (r. A.D. 224-241) and the Zoroastrian divinity Ohrmazd Ahura Mazda at Naqsh-i Rustam, southern Iran by Lutf-'Ali Shirazi

More