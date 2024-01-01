rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184374
Antigone Gives Token Burial to the Body of Her Brother Polynices by Jules-Eug&egrave;ne Lenepveu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Antigone Gives Token Burial to the Body of Her Brother Polynices by Jules-Eugène Lenepveu

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184374

View License

Antigone Gives Token Burial to the Body of Her Brother Polynices by Jules-Eugène Lenepveu

More