https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184382
The Entrance Portico of the Ch&acirc;teau d'Anet, seen from the interior of the courtyard by Jean Lubin Vauzelle
The Entrance Portico of the Château d'Anet, seen from the interior of the courtyard by Jean Lubin Vauzelle

Original public domain image from The MET

