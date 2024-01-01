https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184391Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Campidoglio seen from the Staircase of the Church of the Aracoeli, Rome, at Sunset by Charles-François HouelOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184391View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 877 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2559 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3861 x 2823 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Campidoglio seen from the Staircase of the Church of the Aracoeli, Rome, at Sunset by Charles-François HouelMore