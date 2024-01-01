https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184465Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Muiderpoort, Amsterdam, seen from the Plantage by Hendrick KeunOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184465View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1430 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2503 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3667 x 2622 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Muiderpoort, Amsterdam, seen from the Plantage by Hendrick KeunMore