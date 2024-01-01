rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184485
Design for an Oval Mirror, Surmounted by an Urn and Draped with Neoclassic Swags
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for an Oval Mirror, Surmounted by an Urn and Draped with Neoclassic Swags

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184485

View License

Design for an Oval Mirror, Surmounted by an Urn and Draped with Neoclassic Swags

More