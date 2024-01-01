https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184485Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for an Oval Mirror, Surmounted by an Urn and Draped with Neoclassic SwagsOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184485View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 978 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2853 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3094 x 3796 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for an Oval Mirror, Surmounted by an Urn and Draped with Neoclassic SwagsMore