https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184571Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Cartouche by Giovanni Larciani ("Master of the Kress Landscapes")Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184571View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 896 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2614 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2788 x 3733 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Cartouche by Giovanni Larciani ("Master of the Kress Landscapes")More