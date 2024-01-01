rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184573
Drawing of the Head of Michelangelo's Dawn (from the Tomb of Lorenzo de' Medici, Church of San Lorenzo, Florence) by Anonymous

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9184573

