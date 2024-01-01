https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184609Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of the Artist's Great-Granduncle Yizhai at the Age of Eighty-Five by Ruan ZudeOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184609View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 767 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2237 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2556 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPortrait of the Artist's Great-Granduncle Yizhai at the Age of Eighty-Five by Ruan ZudeMore