rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184625
Allegory of Spring, after Sébastien Leclerc, Anonymous, French, 18th century
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Allegory of Spring, after Sébastien Leclerc, Anonymous, French, 18th century

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184625

View License

Allegory of Spring, after Sébastien Leclerc, Anonymous, French, 18th century

More