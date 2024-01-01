https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184631Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Dome Compartment with Figures of Faith and Hope, Anonymous, Italian, Roman-Bolognese, 17th centuryOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184631View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1001 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2919 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2956 x 3544 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Dome Compartment with Figures of Faith and Hope, Anonymous, Italian, Roman-Bolognese, 17th centuryMore