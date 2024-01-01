https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184650Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManuscript Leaf Cutting from a Choir Book with an Illuminated Initial B and the Archangel Michael, ItalianOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184650View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2643 x 2379 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadManuscript Leaf Cutting from a Choir Book with an Illuminated Initial B and the Archangel Michael, ItalianMore