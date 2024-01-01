https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184727Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHugo van der Goes Painting the Portrait of Mary of Burgundy by Wilhelm (Guillaume) KollerOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184727View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 836 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2438 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2786 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHugo van der Goes Painting the Portrait of Mary of Burgundy by Wilhelm (Guillaume) KollerMore